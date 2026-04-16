Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Back on top line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Svechnikov (undisclosed) returned to the first line in practice Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Svechnikov was back on the top unit after resting in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders. He had a career-high 31 goals and 70 points across 79 regular-season games, including 1`2 goals and 29 points on the power play.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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