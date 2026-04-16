Andrei Svechnikov News: Back on top line
Svechnikov (undisclosed) returned to the first line in practice Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Svechnikov was back on the top unit after resting in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Islanders. He had a career-high 31 goals and 70 points across 79 regular-season games, including 1`2 goals and 29 points on the power play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award WinnersYesterday
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat SheetYesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 509 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 511 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 412 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More