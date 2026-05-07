Andrei Svechnikov News: Breaks through on power play

Svechnikov scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.

Svechnikov's points both came on the power play. The winger was limited to a single assist over the first six games of the playoffs. He's now at three points, 23 shots on net, 30 hits, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over seven postseason contests. Svechnikov has been more productive in previous playoff runs, totaling 23 goals and 48 points across 66 outings in his first six career trips to the postseason.