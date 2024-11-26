Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

This was Svechnikov's third goal in his last five games. The winger has been steady, but he hasn't earned a multi-point effort in November, though four of his eight points this month have come on the power play. Overall, Svechnikov has eight goals, 18 points (nine on the power play), 73 shots on net, 35 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 21 contests in a top-six role.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
