Andrei Svechnikov News: Expected to rest Thursday
Svechnikov is slated to be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Chicago, per Adam Gold of The Adam Gold Show.
Carolina has already secured the top seed in the Metropolitan Division, so the Hurricanes have decided to rest some key players ahead of the postseason. Svechnikov has 30 goals and 69 points in 78 outings in 2025-26. Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho are also projected to be healthy scratches Thursday.
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