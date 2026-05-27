Andrei Svechnikov News: Fills empty cage
Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal on six shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Svechnikov has scored in consecutive contests for the first time this postseason. The Hurricanes' well-balanced offense has meant that the team doesn't need to rely on its top-line players for the bulk of the scoring. Svechnikov is now at three goals, three assists, 42 shots, 50 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 12 playoff outings, with all of his points coming since the start of the second round.
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