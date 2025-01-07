Andrei Svechnikov News: First 5-on-5 goal since October

Svechnikov scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

It was a backhand flutterer from the top of the circles that Andrei Vasilevskiy whiffed on. Svechnikov has scuffled a bit this season -- this was his first goal in his last 10 games (three assists), and his first 5-on-5 goal since October. Gulp. Last season, Svechnikov delivered 19 goals and 52 points (144 shots) in 59 appearances. This year, he's on pace for 58 in 82 games. He's better than this, so something will give soon enough... we think.