Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Goal, assist in loss to Leafs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Svechnikov one-timed a pass from Mikko Rantanen at the top of the right circle that deflected off a Leafs defender in the slot. He's on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goal, four assist). The Canes are searching to find anyone with chemistry with Rantanen, and Svechnkov could be that guy. If so, his fantasy value will take a jump -- Rantanen would be the best player Svechnikov has played beside in the NHL.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now