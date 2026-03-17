Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Svechnikov (undisclosed) will play against Columbus on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Svechnikov won't miss any game action after skipping Monday's practice. As a result, he should occupy his regular spot on Carolina's top line against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. He has compiled 24 goals, 58 points, 172 shots on net and 119 hits over 66 appearances this season.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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