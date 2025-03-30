Andrei Svechnikov News: Nabs assist in Sunday's win

Svechnikov posted an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Svechnikov has a goal and an assist over two games since he returned from missing seven contests to an upper-body injury. The winger was back on the second line Sunday after playing on the fourth line Friday versus the Canadiens. The 25-year-old has struggled a bit in 2024-25, earning 19 goals, 26 helpers, 170 shots on net, 134 hits and 57 PIM across 65 appearances. He's at risk of falling short of the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.