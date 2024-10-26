Andrei Svechnikov News: Nets power-play marker

Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Svechnikov opened the scoring at 4:25 of the first period. The winger has been steady early in the campaign, notching two goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating over seven contests. He's been held off the scoresheet just twice while playing on the top line and first power-play unit, where he's earned three of his six points.