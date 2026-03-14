Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: On career pace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Svechnikov has 24 goals, 34 assists and 172 shots in 66 games this season. His pace has quickened has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in his last 19 games. Svechnikov is on pace to top 70 points this season, which would be a new career mark. Svechnikov delivered 69 points, including 30 goals, and 249 shots in 2021-22.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
39 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
41 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
48 days ago