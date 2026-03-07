Andrei Svechnikov News: One of each in loss

Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Svechnikov has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games. He set up a Seth Jarvis goal in the opening minute and scored one of his own in the final minute in Saturday's loss. Svechnikov has 23 goals, 55 points, 165 shots on net, 111 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 63 appearances. This matches his best season in the last four years, and he's in position to challenge his career-high marks of 30 goals and 69 points from the 2021-22 campaign as long as he stays healthy and productive.