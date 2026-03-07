Andrei Svechnikov News: One of each in loss
Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.
Svechnikov has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games. He set up a Seth Jarvis goal in the opening minute and scored one of his own in the final minute in Saturday's loss. Svechnikov has 23 goals, 55 points, 165 shots on net, 111 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 63 appearances. This matches his best season in the last four years, and he's in position to challenge his career-high marks of 30 goals and 69 points from the 2021-22 campaign as long as he stays healthy and productive.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 44 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 333 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break35 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times42 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2443 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More