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Andrei Svechnikov News: Opens scoring on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Svechnikov's tally at 8:37 of the first period opened the scoring, but it was the only one of the Hurricanes' 35 shots to hit the back of the net. The 26-year-old had been limited to two power-play assists over his previous five outings. The winger is up to 26 goals, 62 points (25 on the power play), 185 shots on net, 132 hits, 58 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 73 appearances. This is his third year of at least 60 points, though he'd need a surge to match his career-best 69 from 78 regular-season outings in 2021-22.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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