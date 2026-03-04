Andrei Svechnikov News: Pair of points in win
Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.
He had two shots on net and four hits in the game as well. Svechnikov's goal opened the scoring just 1:17 into the contest, and he helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' empty-netter in the final minute. Svechnikov has four points over four games since the Olympic break, and the 25-year-old winger is now at 22 tallies, 53 points, 163 shots on net, 110 hits and a plus-5 rating across 61 appearances. He's on pace to get over the 60-point threshold for just the third time in his eight NHL campaigns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 330 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break32 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times39 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2440 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Svechnikov See More