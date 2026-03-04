Andrei Svechnikov News: Pair of points in win

Svechnikov scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

He had two shots on net and four hits in the game as well. Svechnikov's goal opened the scoring just 1:17 into the contest, and he helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' empty-netter in the final minute. Svechnikov has four points over four games since the Olympic break, and the 25-year-old winger is now at 22 tallies, 53 points, 163 shots on net, 110 hits and a plus-5 rating across 61 appearances. He's on pace to get over the 60-point threshold for just the third time in his eight NHL campaigns.