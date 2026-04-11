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Andrei Svechnikov News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Svechnikov (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Utah, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Svechnikov will join Seth Jarvis (undisclosed) and Sebastian Aho (undisclosed) on the top line Saturday. All three of the forwards missed Thursday's game against Chicago, presumably for roster-management reasons. Carolina is prioritizing having players rested for the playoffs, which is leading to a number of veterans being rotated out of the lineup on a game-by-game basis.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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