Andrei Svechnikov News: Playing Saturday
Svechnikov (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Utah, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Svechnikov will join Seth Jarvis (undisclosed) and Sebastian Aho (undisclosed) on the top line Saturday. All three of the forwards missed Thursday's game against Chicago, presumably for roster-management reasons. Carolina is prioritizing having players rested for the playoffs, which is leading to a number of veterans being rotated out of the lineup on a game-by-game basis.
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