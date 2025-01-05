Andrei Svechnikov News: Pockets helper Sunday

Svechnikov notched an assist and six hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Svechnikov has a pair of helpers over his last three games, but his goal drought is up to nine contests. The 24-year-old winger has played on the third line in the last couple of games, perhaps in an effort to spark his offense alongside the always-reliable Jordan Staal. Svechnikov is at 12 goals, 16 helpers, 115 shots on net, 78 hits and a minus-7 rating over 40 appearances this season.