Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Pots goal in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Svechnikov scored a goal on four shots and also added two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Svechnikov extended his point streak to five games with a goal in the final seconds of the first period, and he's up to six points (four goals, two assists) over that stretch. Furthermore, Svechnikov has been an absolute model of consistency for the Hurricanes with points in all but one of his last eight games, tallying four goals and four assists in that span. The 26-year-old winger has 67 points on the season, and he's been a reliable scoring threat all season long for Carolina while seeing consistent playing time as a top-six forward and power-play threat.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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