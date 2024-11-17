Andrei Svechnikov News: Scores on man advantage Sunday

Svechnikov scored his sixth goal of the season on the power play in Sunday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

Svechnikov tied the score at 1-1 in the opening frame after depositing a feed on the power play from Martin Necas. Svechnikov also had a team-high five shots on goal in 17:46 of ice time. The left-shot winger has been extremely consistent through the early portion of the season -- he's only been held off the scoresheet four times through 17 contests. The 24-year-old ranks second on the team in points with six goals and 10 assists. Svechnikov has yet to produce at a point-per-game pace in his seven-year NHL career, but he's trending in the right direction.