Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Scores PP goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Svechnikov scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

The 24-year-old forward found twine just 12 seconds into the third period and evened the game at 2-2 after set-ups from Martin Necas and Shayne Gostisbehere. However, the Hurricanes couldn't complete the comeback after allowing two more goals in the final 10 minutes of the game. Svechnikov has seven goals this season and five of those have come in the power play, including their last two in his last three appearances.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now