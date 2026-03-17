Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Second time in career to 25 goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Svechnikov (undisclosed) scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-1 loss to Columbus.

The goal was his 25th. It's the second time Svechnikov has hit this milestone. He first did it in 2021-22, which is also the year he set his career mark for goals (30), assists (39), power-play points (22) and shots (249). Svechnikov has already equaled the PPP mark this season, and with continued health, he could equal his goal mark and break his point mark.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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