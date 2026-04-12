Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Sets career high in points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Svechnikov tallied a power-play goal, fired five shots on net, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Svechnikov found the back of the net on a power play less than five minutes into regulation Saturday in his return to the lineup after getting a game of rest Thursday. The power-play goal helped him reach 70 points on the season, which surpassed his previous career high of 69 points across 78 regular-season games during the 2021-22 campaign. Svechnikov flipped a switch offensively in the new calendar year to help secure the 70-point campaign, as he has compiled 19 goals and 35 points over his last 32 games. He's currently on a seven-game point streak and holds strong fantasy value in all formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Andrei Svechnikov
Carolina Hurricanes
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