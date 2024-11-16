Andrei Svechnikov News: Slings power-play helper

Svechnikov notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Svechnikov had back-to-back scoreless outings entering Saturday, but that came after an eight-game point streak. He was back on the scoresheet when he helped out on a third-period Jackson Blake tally. Svechnikov has been good so far in a top-six role, racking up five goals, 10 assists, 57 shots on net, 28 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 16 appearances.