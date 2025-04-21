Andrei Svechnikov News: Strikes empty-netter

Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over New Jersey in Game 1.

Svechnikov found New Jersey's empty net with two and a half minutes left in Game 1 to help seal the win for Carolina. He has struggled to put more than a couple of shots on net per game this season, so his five shots on goal in Game 1 helped spark goals in the series opener. Svechnikov now has a goal in back-to-back games dating back to the Hurricanes' last contest of the regular season. The 25-year-old winger is in a great place to produce in a top-six role for Carolina this postseason. However, his play has been inconsistent this season which led to him posting 48 points in 72 regular-season outings.