Andrei Svechnikov headshot

Andrei Svechnikov News: Suiting up in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Svechnikov (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Jets, Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov missed his first game of the season Saturday against the Kings. The left-shot winger should resume his spot on the second line in addition to receiving power-play time in Tuesday's road game. The 24-year-old has supplied 17 goals and 37 points across 52 appearances this campaign.

