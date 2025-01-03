Andrei Svechnikov News: Supplies assist in win

Svechnikov notched an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Svechnikov's offense has gone quiet -- he has just one goal and two assists over his last 11 outings. He was fairly consistent early in the season, but he's veered off course near the middle of the campaign. Overall, the winger has 12 goals, 27 points, 114 shots on net, 70 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 38 appearances. Despite the recent slump, Svechnikov remains in a top-six role.