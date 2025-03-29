Andrei Svechnikov News: Tallies empty netter in return

Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

After missing seven games with an upper-body injury, Svechnikov found the scoresheet with an empty-net goal to seal the win for Carolina. Friday's tally helped the right-winger end a five-game scoreless drought he experienced before the injury. Overall, the 25-year-old Svechnikov has 19 goals, 44 points and 169 shots on net in 64 games this season. While Svechnikov's 2024-25 campaign has been slightly underwhelming offensively, he still has the opportunity to break the 50-point threshold for the fourth consecutive year if he can get hot down the stretch. Svechnikov adds solid value in standard formats for the fantasy postseason.