Andrei Svechnikov News: Tallies empty netter in return
Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
After missing seven games with an upper-body injury, Svechnikov found the scoresheet with an empty-net goal to seal the win for Carolina. Friday's tally helped the right-winger end a five-game scoreless drought he experienced before the injury. Overall, the 25-year-old Svechnikov has 19 goals, 44 points and 169 shots on net in 64 games this season. While Svechnikov's 2024-25 campaign has been slightly underwhelming offensively, he still has the opportunity to break the 50-point threshold for the fourth consecutive year if he can get hot down the stretch. Svechnikov adds solid value in standard formats for the fantasy postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now