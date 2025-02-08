Andrei Svechnikov News: Two helpers in Saturday's win

Svechnikov notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 win over Utah.

The 24-year-old winger had a hand in Carolina's first two tallies of the afternoon. Svechnikov has two multi-point performances in his last five appearances, but the second overall pick in the 2018 Draft still has yet to really live up to expectations. In 55 games this season, he's produced 17 goals and 40 points.