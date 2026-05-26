Andrei Svechnikov News: Wires home OT winner in Game 3
Svechnikov scored the overtime winner Monday during the Hurricanes' 3-2 victory over the Canadiens in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The 26-year-old winger snapped a puck through traffic that managed to get past Jakub Dobes with a little under six minutes left in the first OT period. It was Svechnikov's first goal of the series, and after being held off the scoresheet completely in the first round against the Senators, he's bounced back with two goals and five points in Carolina's last seven games. Svechnikov will look to build up some momentum in Game 4 on Wednesday.
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