Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy Injury: Game-time decision Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 9:17am

Vasilevskiy (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Kings on Thursday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Coach Jon Cooper said that he is "hopeful" that Vasilevskiy will be ready to play against the Kings. Vasilevskiy is 20-15-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 37 starts this season. He missed Tuesday's game with the illness and Jonas Johansson will once again get the start should Vasilevskiy be unable to go.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now