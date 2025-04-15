Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Among NHL's best in net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 5-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday.

Vasy hasn't lost in regulation since April 3 (2-0-2). He's 38-20-5 in 63 starts this season, and his 2.18 GAA is the best of his career. Vasilevsky is fourth overall in GAA and save percentage (.921), and he sits second in shutouts. He will line up against Sergei Bobrovsky when the Bolts take on the Panthers in the First Round.

