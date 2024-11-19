Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Among top twinetenders in NHL

Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy wasn't really busy. The first goal was a tap-in from the back door in the first period that was the result of blown coverage by Michael Eyssimont; Vasy didn't have a chance. Rickard Rakell scored on a one-timer from his knee on a second-period power play to put the Pens up 2-0. Vasilevskiy has won three straight games with just three goals allowed and one shutout for good measure. His 2.13 GAA puts him second on the NHL goalie list, and his .919 save percentage is good for seventh overall. Vasilevskiy is back to elite form after last year's back surgery. Use him well.