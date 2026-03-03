Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Another shaky outing
Vasilevskiy stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.
The Lightning didn't offer much help here, sending Vasilevskiy to a second straight loss to follow his nine-game winning streak. He's allowed nine goals on 35 shots over his last two outings. He's now at a 28-9-3 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .914 sdave percentage through 40 starts. Vasilevskiy is too good to let these struggles last much longer, and the losses have come against the Sabres and Wild, so it's not like he's getting beat by bad teams. The Lightning's road trip continues Thursday in Winnipeg.
