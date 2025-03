Vasilevskiy made 14 saves in a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Yawn -- Vasy was barely tested Tuesday, and he wasn't beaten until late in the third period. He's 4-1-0 in his last five starts and 34-19-3 with a 2.22 GAA and .920 save percentage overall. It's Vasilevskiy's sixth season in 11 with at least 34 wins.