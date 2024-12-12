Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Between pipes in Calgary

Vasilevskiy will defend the visiting crease in Calgary on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy will play in his 500th NHL game, becoming the 83rd goaltender in NHL history to hit the mark. He is 12-9-1 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.39 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 22 games this season, making everyone forget about his injury-filled season in 2023-24, when he had a 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 52 appearances. The Flames are 26th in league scoring, averaging 2.59 goals per game in 2024-25.