Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Vasilevskiy will defend the road crease in Detroit on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy is 3-0-1 in his last four starts, allowing seven goals on 120 shots (.942 save percentage). Vasilevskiy is 23-15-3 with a 2.28 GAA and a .918 save percentage as he has reestablished himself as a top-five goaltender in the NHL. The Red Wings have won seven games in a row and are averaging 2.85 goals per game, 19th in the league in 2024-25.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning

