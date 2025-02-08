Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Between pipes Saturday

Vasilevskiy will defend the road crease in Detroit on Saturday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy is 3-0-1 in his last four starts, allowing seven goals on 120 shots (.942 save percentage). Vasilevskiy is 23-15-3 with a 2.28 GAA and a .918 save percentage as he has reestablished himself as a top-five goaltender in the NHL. The Red Wings have won seven games in a row and are averaging 2.85 goals per game, 19th in the league in 2024-25.