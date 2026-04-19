Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Between pipes Sunday
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday in Game 1, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has won four of his last six outings, allowing only 13 goals on 147 shots. He posted a 39-15-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.31 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 58 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 154 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 118 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Top NHL Fantasy Performers This Season9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More