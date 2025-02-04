Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Brilliant when heat went up

Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 4-3 win over the Senators on Tuesday.

Vasy was Vasy, especially late in the game when the Sens turned up the heat to try to tie the game. He made a right-pad save on Claude Giroux late that seemed destined to twitch the twine. Vasilevskiy is 2-0-1 in his last three games, and his 22 wins, 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage put him squarely in the NHL's elite.