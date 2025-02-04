Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Brilliant when heat went up
Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 4-3 win over the Senators on Tuesday.
Vasy was Vasy, especially late in the game when the Sens turned up the heat to try to tie the game. He made a right-pad save on Claude Giroux late that seemed destined to twitch the twine. Vasilevskiy is 2-0-1 in his last three games, and his 22 wins, 2.31 GAA and .918 save percentage put him squarely in the NHL's elite.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now