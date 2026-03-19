Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Cruises to win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 21 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

The Lightning scored the first four goals, so Vasilevskiy didn't have to do much work to get this win. He's won four of his last six outings, but this was his first instance of consecutive victories since his nine-game winning streak ended Feb. 28 versus the Sabres. Vasilevskiy is up to 32-12-3 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 47 starts this season. The Lightning have a back-to-back this weekend -- Vasilevskiy will likely face the Oilers on Saturday before Jonas Johansson gets the Flames on Sunday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
14 days ago