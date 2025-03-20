Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Defending cage against Stars

Vasilevskiy will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's home game versus Dallas, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 21-save shutout performance over the Flyers on Monday, his 32nd win of the season. If it wasn't for the ridiculous campaign Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck is putting together, Vasilevskiy would certainly be in consideration for the Vezina Trophy -- though he should still receive a nomination.