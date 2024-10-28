Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Difference maker in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 35 saves on 37 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Vasilevskiy was the difference maker in the game. He really was --the Preds were all over the Lightning at times. Take out Vasy's three losses to the Senators, Maple Leafs and Wild where he allowed 12 goals, and the big netminder has allowed just seven snipes in his five other games, all wins. Vasilevskiy's ratios are currently impacted by that three-game skid, but we expect his .905 save percentage to up and his 2.53 GAA go down.