Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Difference maker in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 28, 2024 at 9:48pm

Vasilevskiy made 35 saves on 37 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Vasilevskiy was the difference maker in the game. He really was --the Preds were all over the Lightning at times. Take out Vasy's three losses to the Senators, Maple Leafs and Wild where he allowed 12 goals, and the big netminder has allowed just seven snipes in his five other games, all wins. Vasilevskiy's ratios are currently impacted by that three-game skid, but we expect his .905 save percentage to up and his 2.53 GAA go down.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
