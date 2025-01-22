Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Drops game to Habs

Vasilevskiy gave up three goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 defeat to Montreal on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy is only 8-10-0 in games in which he faced 25 or fewer shots while going 12-4-2 in the other 18 appearances. With another back-to-back on the schedule, the 30-year-old backstop figures to split the workload with Jonas Johansson against the Blackhawks and Red Wings on Friday and Saturday, respectively.