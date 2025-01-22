Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Drops game to Habs
Vasilevskiy gave up three goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 defeat to Montreal on Tuesday.
Vasilevskiy is only 8-10-0 in games in which he faced 25 or fewer shots while going 12-4-2 in the other 18 appearances. With another back-to-back on the schedule, the 30-year-old backstop figures to split the workload with Jonas Johansson against the Blackhawks and Red Wings on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now