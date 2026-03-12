Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Entering Brodeur territory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Vasilevskiy made 24 saves Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

The win was his 30th this season. Vasilevskiy became the second goaltender in NHL history to record nine straight 30-win seasons. Who was the first? Simply the greatest goalie of all time. Martin Brodeur delivered 12 consecutive 30-win seasons from 1995-96 to 2007-08. Vasilevskiy has often been viewed as Brodeur's closest modern counterpart, but he has a long way to go to approach Brodeur's win totals and longevity.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago