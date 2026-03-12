Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Entering Brodeur territory
Vasilevskiy made 24 saves Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
The win was his 30th this season. Vasilevskiy became the second goaltender in NHL history to record nine straight 30-win seasons. Who was the first? Simply the greatest goalie of all time. Martin Brodeur delivered 12 consecutive 30-win seasons from 1995-96 to 2007-08. Vasilevskiy has often been viewed as Brodeur's closest modern counterpart, but he has a long way to go to approach Brodeur's win totals and longevity.
