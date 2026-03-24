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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Excellence unmatched right now

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:43pm

Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in a 6-3 win over the Wild on Tuesday. He also picked up a rare goalie assist.

The Wild went up 2-0 with two power-play goals in the first period, and then 3-1 by the mid-point of the second. However, Vasilevskiy bricked up the net, and his teammates responded with five straight goals. This was a tight, playoff-style match -- the go-ahead goal came with 2:53 remaining, and the Bolts snagged two empty-net goals. Vasilevskiy's excellence is unmatched right now. He has won four straight games and is 34-12-3 with two shutouts, a 2.30 GAA and .914 save percentage in 49 starts this season. His 34 wins lead the NHL, his GAA is second and his save percentage is fourth in the league.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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