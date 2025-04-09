Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Expected to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Vasilevskiy is slated to start at home against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has a 37-20-3 record, 2.14 GAA and .922 save percentage in 60 appearances this campaign. As good as he's been in 2024-25, he's done even better recently, posting a 7-2-0 record, 1.33 GAA and .944 save percentage over his past nine outings. Toronto ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.25, though the Maple Leafs are playing on no rest after suffering a 3-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday.

