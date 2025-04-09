Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Expected to face Toronto

Vasilevskiy is slated to start at home against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has a 37-20-3 record, 2.14 GAA and .922 save percentage in 60 appearances this campaign. As good as he's been in 2024-25, he's done even better recently, posting a 7-2-0 record, 1.33 GAA and .944 save percentage over his past nine outings. Toronto ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.25, though the Maple Leafs are playing on no rest after suffering a 3-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday.