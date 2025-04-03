Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Expected to start Thursday

Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to defend the visiting crease in Ottawa on Thursday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy has won three straight games as well as six of his last seven outings. He is 36-19-3 with six shutouts, a sparkling 2.16 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Senators are solidly entrenched as the first wild card in the Eastern Conference and have scored 212 goals in 74 games this season.