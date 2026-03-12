Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Expected to start Thursday
Vasilevskiy is slated to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Vasilevskiy has struggled recently, posting a 1-4-0 record, 4.18 GAA and .855 save percentage over his past five appearances. He's 29-11-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 43 outings this season. Detroit is going through a rough patch as well. The Red Wings are 4-6-2 while averaging just 2.08 goals per game over their last 12 matches.
