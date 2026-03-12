Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Vasilevskiy is slated to start at home against Detroit on Thursday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has struggled recently, posting a 1-4-0 record, 4.18 GAA and .855 save percentage over his past five appearances. He's 29-11-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 43 outings this season. Detroit is going through a rough patch as well. The Red Wings are 4-6-2 while averaging just 2.08 goals per game over their last 12 matches.

