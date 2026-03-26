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Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Vasilevskiy is slated to defend the home net versus Seattle on Thursday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Vasilevskiy is riding a four-game winning streak, allowing nine goals on 90 shots, as the Lightning have been tightening their defense. Vasilevskiy is 34-12-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 49 starts this season. The Kraken are generating 2.84 goals per game this season, 23rd in the NHL.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
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