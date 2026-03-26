Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Expected to start Thursday
Vasilevskiy is slated to defend the home net versus Seattle on Thursday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.
Vasilevskiy is riding a four-game winning streak, allowing nine goals on 90 shots, as the Lightning have been tightening their defense. Vasilevskiy is 34-12-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 49 starts this season. The Kraken are generating 2.84 goals per game this season, 23rd in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 224 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 197 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 197 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Vasilevskiy See More