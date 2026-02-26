Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Extends win streak to nine

Vasilevskiy turned aside 32 of 34 shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Vasilevskiy picked up where he left off prior to the Olympic break with his ninth consecutive victory, where he allowed just two goals in the final four minutes of regulation. With Wednesday's victory, he is up to a 28-7-3 record, a 2.11 GAA and a .920 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. The 31-year-old netminder has become the league's clear frontrunner to claim the Vezina Trophy this season since the beginning of his 17-0-1 stretch of dominant performances. At his current pace of wins, he's in line for the second 40-plus-win campaign of his 12-year career. Vasilevskiy is the No. 1 goalie to roster in fantasy hockey until his hot stretch of play levels out.