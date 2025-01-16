Fantasy Hockey
Andrei Vasilevskiy headshot

Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Facing Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Ducks on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevksiy will look to rebound from losing his last two outings, allowing a total of seven goals on 48 shots against the Devils and Bruins. The 30-year-old netminder has been fantastic at home this season, going 13-5-1 with a 2.06 GAA and a .929 save percentage over 19 starts in Amalie Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
