Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Facing Bruins

Vasilevskiy will protect the home net against Boston on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in Thursday's 6-5 win over Buffalo. He has won nine of his last 10 outings, stopping 280 of 300 shots. Vasilevskiy has a 30-16-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.24 GAA and a .921 save percentage across 49 appearances this season. Boston sits 28th in the league with 2.69 goals per game in 2024-25.